Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,164,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 365,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

INTC opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

