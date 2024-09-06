Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

