Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

