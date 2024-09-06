Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.