MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $81.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

