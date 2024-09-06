MCF Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

