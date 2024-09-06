MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

