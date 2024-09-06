MCF Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DIS opened at $88.65 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

