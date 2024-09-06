MCF Advisors LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

