Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Insider David Koczkar Acquires 457,907 Shares

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) insider David Koczkar bought 457,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.99 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,827,048.93 ($1,242,890.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Medibank Private’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Medibank Private’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

