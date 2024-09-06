Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 5.3% Higher

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 4,699,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,138,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

