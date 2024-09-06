Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 8900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Melco International Development Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

