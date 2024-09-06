MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $33,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 75.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,782,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,038.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,807.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,658.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,064.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.