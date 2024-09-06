Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MESO. Piper Sandler raised Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of MESO opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $731.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.48. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

