Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Up 2.6%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.30. 53,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 223,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTAL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 54.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 675,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

