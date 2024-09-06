Michael Burkland Sells 12,595 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 2,156,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

