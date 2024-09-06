Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.38. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 15,500 shares changing hands.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microbix Biosystems

In related news, insider Microbix Biosystems Inc. acquired 600,359 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,122.06. 14.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

