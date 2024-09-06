MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 2.6%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. 33,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 103,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
