Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 2,795,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,952,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.07.
Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
