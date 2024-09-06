Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Holdings Raised by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 4,289,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,644. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.