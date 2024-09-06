Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Trading Down 3.7%

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 187,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 238,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Mobix Labs Stock Down 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mobix Labs in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobix Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mobix Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

