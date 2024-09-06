Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Trading Down 3.7%

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 187,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 238,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Mobix Labs Stock Down 6.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.
Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobix Labs
Mobix Labs Company Profile
Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.
