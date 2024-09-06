Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $321.64 and last traded at $331.75. 188,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 489,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 434.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

