Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 3.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $21.60 on Friday, reaching $819.89. 36,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,449. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $853.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

