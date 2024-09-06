Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.67. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

