Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) were down 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 129,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 116,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Province Diamonds
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.