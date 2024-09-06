Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Movado Group Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.00. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Further Reading

