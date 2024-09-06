MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.02. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,466,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in MYR Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

