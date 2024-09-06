N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.