N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
GWX opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $33.66.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
