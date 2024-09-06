N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

