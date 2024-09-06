N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 221,895 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,788,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

