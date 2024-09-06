N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $24.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,666 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

