N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 144,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,042,000 after purchasing an additional 248,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

