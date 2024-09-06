N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $427,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,997 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 468,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

PLTR opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 722,664 shares of company stock worth $22,008,889. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.