N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

