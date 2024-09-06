Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.09. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 613,433 shares.
Nano Dimension Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.70.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 266.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Company Profile
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
