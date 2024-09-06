Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.09. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 613,433 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 266.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 725.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

