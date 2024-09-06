National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2,722.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655,997 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $44,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 468,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $211,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,664 shares of company stock worth $22,008,889 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

