National Bank of Canada FI Buys 243,104 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 243,104 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $50,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

