National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.52% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $65,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $31.37 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 522.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.