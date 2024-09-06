National Bank of Canada FI Has $86.59 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,864 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $86,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,382 shares of company stock worth $7,609,745. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.3 %

CB stock opened at $287.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.67 and a 52 week high of $293.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.