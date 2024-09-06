National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,194,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,440 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $60,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,739,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

