National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267,999 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.78% of Kinross Gold worth $78,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after buying an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after buying an additional 5,162,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 321.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after buying an additional 5,107,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

