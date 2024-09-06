National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,398 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $63,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

