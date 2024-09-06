National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189,810 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $358.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $364.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

