National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 364,044 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 214.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,548 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,044 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $73,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,882 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,885 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $187,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.54. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

