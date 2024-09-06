National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

