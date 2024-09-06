National Bank of Canada FI Sells 171,770 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,770 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 536,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.69 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

