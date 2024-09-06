Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.44

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.44 and traded as high as $20.74. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 25,960 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGS. Raymond James began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Justin Jacobs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,606.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $103,836.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin Jacobs bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $54,606.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Articles

