Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the quarter. Nelnet accounts for 4.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $119,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Nelnet by 3.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 139.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 55,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,160. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 33.51 and a current ratio of 33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

