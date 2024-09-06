Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading Down 4.9%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €87.50 ($97.22) and last traded at €87.50 ($97.22). 76,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €92.00 ($102.22).

Nemetschek Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €90.14 and a 200 day moving average of €88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

